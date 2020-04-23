|
ENGLISH Patricia (Pat) On the 15th April, 2020,
with great sadness but very fondly remembered, after a long illness, aged 73 years,
of Terrington St John,
formerly of Southowram, Halifax.
Dearly loved wife of Arthur.
Loving mum to Paul and Karen, stepmum to Jonathan and Sarah,
a much loved grandma and
great-grandma.
Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired,
for The Donkey Sanctuary,
may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn,
PE30 1QH.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020