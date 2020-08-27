Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jones

Notice Condolences

Patricia Jones Notice
JONES Patricia (Pat)
née Hainsworth Peacefully on Saturday
15th August 2020, Pat,
aged 80 years, passed away
surrounded by her family.
A loving mother to Carol and Linda,
a dear grandmother,
great grandmother and
a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd September 2020
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in lieu to Martin House Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -