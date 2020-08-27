|
|
|
JONES Patricia (Pat)
née Hainsworth Peacefully on Saturday
15th August 2020, Pat,
aged 80 years, passed away
surrounded by her family.
A loving mother to Carol and Linda,
a dear grandmother,
great grandmother and
a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd September 2020
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in lieu to Martin House Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020