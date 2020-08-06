|
|
|
Netherwood Patricia On 27th July 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Patricia aged 80 years of Greetland, Halifax.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey, loving mum of Andrew, Philip and David, dear mother in law to Kay and Jo, much loved grandmother of Daniel and Ashleigh, Harry and Amy and Faye.
Private family funeral service
will take place at St Patrick's and
Sacred Heart Church, Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, Hx on 7th August followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired
to Overgate Hospice, c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP.
All enquiries to 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020