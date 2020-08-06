Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Netherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Netherwood

Notice Condolences

Patricia Netherwood Notice
Netherwood Patricia On 27th July 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Patricia aged 80 years of Greetland, Halifax.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey, loving mum of Andrew, Philip and David, dear mother in law to Kay and Jo, much loved grandmother of Daniel and Ashleigh, Harry and Amy and Faye.
Private family funeral service
will take place at St Patrick's and
Sacred Heart Church, Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, Hx on 7th August followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired
to Overgate Hospice, c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP.
All enquiries to 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -