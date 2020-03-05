|
Farragher Patrick James Peacefully on Tuesday February 25th 2020, at Calderdale Royal Hospital with his loved ones at his bedside, Patrick, aged 86, of Lightcliffe.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Valerie and the late May, he was very caring and kind to his step-sons Andrew and Jonathan, to Janet
and Irina and a loving grandad to
Toni, Lydia and Alexandra.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Tuesday March 17th at 11.15am. Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020