|
|
|
GREEN Paul Jacqueline and family would like
to thank everyone for their attendance at the funeral,
for all the donations received to
the British Lung Foundation and for all the kind expressions of sympathy, love and support
shown at this difficult time.
A special thanks goes to all those involved in Paul's care including: the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Wards 5a & 5d and consultant Mr Thomas, also Jan the respiratory nurse and all staff
at Grange Dene Medical Centre
for the care given to Paul
over the years.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020