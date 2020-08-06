|
|
|
Meredith Paul On 30th July 2020 at CRH,
Paul Richard aged 47 years.
The loving and much loved son of June and Richard and cherished nephew, cousin and friend.
A service for invited family and friends will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday 12th August at 10:30am. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations for
Muscular Dystrophy c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Beechroyd, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, would be much appreciated. A light has gone out of our lives,
now at peace with his maker.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020