Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Meredith

Notice Condolences

Paul Meredith Notice
Meredith Paul On 30th July 2020 at CRH,
Paul Richard aged 47 years.
The loving and much loved son of June and Richard and cherished nephew, cousin and friend.

A service for invited family and friends will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday 12th August at 10:30am. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations for
Muscular Dystrophy c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Beechroyd, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, would be much appreciated. A light has gone out of our lives,
now at peace with his maker.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -