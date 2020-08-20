Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Meredith

Notice

Paul Meredith Notice
MEREDITH Paul June and Richard wish to thank most sincerely family, friends and neighbours for all their beautiful flowers, cards, letters of condolence and donations to Muscular Dystrophy received during their sad loss of Paul. A special thanks to Michaela and Zoe for all their invaluable help and support over the years and to the wonderful team of paramedics, doctors and nurses at Calderdale Royal Hospital who treated Paul. Thanks also to the Reverend Heather Pollard for the beautiful service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -