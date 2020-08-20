|
MEREDITH Paul June and Richard wish to thank most sincerely family, friends and neighbours for all their beautiful flowers, cards, letters of condolence and donations to Muscular Dystrophy received during their sad loss of Paul. A special thanks to Michaela and Zoe for all their invaluable help and support over the years and to the wonderful team of paramedics, doctors and nurses at Calderdale Royal Hospital who treated Paul. Thanks also to the Reverend Heather Pollard for the beautiful service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020