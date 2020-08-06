Home

Swales Paul On 31st July 2020, peacefully
at home, aged 86 years.
A loving husband to Marjorie,
a much loved dad to Gillian, Carol and Richard, a dear father-in-law,
a proud and cherished grandad
and great grandad.
Due to the current circumstances a private family cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired
to Marie Curie Nurses.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
