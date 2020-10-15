Home

Pauline Charnock Notice
Charnock Pauline
(nee Brame) Peacefully on 6th October 2020, Pauline, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold, much loved mother of Pamela, John, Susan and Andrew, cherished grandma & great-grandma, mother-in-law, a good friend
and lovely lady to many.
The private family service
will take place at 2.15pm on
Friday 23rd October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be made via https://tributefunds.macmillan.org.uk/in-memory/Pauline-Charnock
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020
