Dickie Pauline On 12 April 2020, Pauline,
aged 75 years, beloved wife of Neil, loving mother of Sarah And Louise, dear mother-in-law to Paul and Dean loving grandma to
Danielle and loving Aunty.
Service and Committal will be
held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 29th April
at 12.30pm, family flowers only please but donations would be
much appreciated to
British Heart Foundation,
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020