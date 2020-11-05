Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Pauline Dickinson

Pauline Dickinson Notice
Dickinson Pauline (nee Moore) Peacefully at home, with her family on 28th October 2020, Pauline,
aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late Danny, much loved mum of Steven and Lynette, dear mother-in-law of Julie and Roger, devoted grandma of Amy, Abigail, James and Oliver, and a loving friend to many. She will be very sadly missed. The Private Celebration of Pauline's Life, by invitation only, will take place at 12.45pm on Monday 16th November at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. No black clothing, please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice
via their website. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
