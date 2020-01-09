Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Foster

Notice Condolences

Pauline Foster Notice
Foster (née Smith)
Pauline After a short illness,
peacefully passed away on December 25th 2019,
aged 84 years.
Loving partner of David, loving mother of Ruth, Nancy and Andrew and all the family.
The Funeral Service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 27th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
to Overgate Hospice may be sent
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
Tel: (01422) 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -