|
|
|
Foster (née Smith)
Pauline After a short illness,
peacefully passed away on December 25th 2019,
aged 84 years.
Loving partner of David, loving mother of Ruth, Nancy and Andrew and all the family.
The Funeral Service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 27th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
to Overgate Hospice may be sent
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
Tel: (01422) 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020