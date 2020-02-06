Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Alderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alderson

Notice Condolences

Peter Alderson Notice
Alderson Dr. Peter Peacefully, in hospital with his family, on 1st February 2020, Pete, aged 58 years.
A much loved family man, and dedicated anaesthetist.
Missed and loved by all who knew him. Pete's funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on
Wednesday 12th February at Halifax Minster. All are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -