Alderson Dr. Peter Peacefully, in hospital with his family, on 1st February 2020, Pete, aged 58 years.
A much loved family man, and dedicated anaesthetist.
Missed and loved by all who knew him. Pete's funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on
Wednesday 12th February at Halifax Minster. All are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020