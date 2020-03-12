|
|
|
ATKINS Peter Peacefully at Huddersfield
Royal Hospital. Peter of
Sowerby Bridge, fell asleep on
4th March, 2020, aged 64 years.
Peter was a much loved and loving
husband of Lynn, a very special
pops to Joanne and a loving dad
to Gareth, a much loved and
special grandad to Mia and Olly.
He will be sadly missed.
Peter's funeral will take place
on Wednesday, 18th March at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 11:15am. No flowers by request,
but donations to R.S.P.B and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection box will be
available on the day.
Enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020