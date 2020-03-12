Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Atkins

Notice Condolences

Peter Atkins Notice
ATKINS Peter Peacefully at Huddersfield
Royal Hospital. Peter of
Sowerby Bridge, fell asleep on
4th March, 2020, aged 64 years.
Peter was a much loved and loving
husband of Lynn, a very special
pops to Joanne and a loving dad
to Gareth, a much loved and
special grandad to Mia and Olly.
He will be sadly missed.
Peter's funeral will take place
on Wednesday, 18th March at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 11:15am. No flowers by request,
but donations to R.S.P.B and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection box will be
available on the day.
Enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -