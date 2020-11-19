|
Crossley Peter On November 13th, 2020, after a long illness but a very happy marriage of 63 years to
his devoted Beryl.
It is with heavy hearts we wish to announce the passing of Peter,
86 years young.
A beloved pa, papa and great grandpa, loving father in law, brother in law and uncle.
Peter loved a laugh and was full of fun and died as he lived,
content with a full stomach.
God Bless.
Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday December 2nd at
4.30 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations may be made to The Forget Me Not Trust.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020