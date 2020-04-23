|
|
|
Metcalfe Peter The family of Peter Metcalfe wish to inform people that he passed away peacefully aged 84, whilst a
resident at Pellon Lane Care Home
on April 15th 2020.
We as a family are all very
thankful for all they have done for him in his final weeks.
From Midgley, son of the late George and Edith and brother to Joan, Peter was a beloved husband to Jean,
much loved dad to Julie and Dawn and a loving Grandad to Nicole and Jamie. Uncle, Brother-in-Law
and friend to many in particular
Phil, Brian, Linda, Don, Carol,
Eve, Clive and Allan.
Peter was laid to rest privately
on 23rd April at Park Wood Crematorium. His life will be celebrated with family and friends when possible.
Any donations to Pellon Lane Care Home in Peter's name would be much appreciated by the family.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020