Robertshaw Peter Michael Peacefully at home with
his loving family around him on
15th March 2020, Peter
aged 85 years. The much loved and loving husband of Maureen and a dear brother of Denise and family.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to be shared between Marie Curie and Mediline would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Maureen would like to express her sincere thanks to the Doctors, District Nurses and Marie Curie
and Mediline for the love and
care shown to Peter.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020