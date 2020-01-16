|
|
|
Teal Peter On 9th January 2020, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, Peter, aged 78 years (formerly of Backhold Drive, Siddal and former cornet player of the Brighouse
and Rastrick Brass Band).
Beloved son of the late Ronny and Maude, close friend to Jason and Caroline and a dear friend to many.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on 27th January at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020