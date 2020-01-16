Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Teal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Teal

Notice Condolences

Peter Teal Notice
Teal Peter On 9th January 2020, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, Peter, aged 78 years (formerly of Backhold Drive, Siddal and former cornet player of the Brighouse
and Rastrick Brass Band).
Beloved son of the late Ronny and Maude, close friend to Jason and Caroline and a dear friend to many.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on 27th January at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -