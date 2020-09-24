|
WHITAKER Peter Passed away peacefully on
11th September 2020, aged 78 years at Highgate Farm.
Dearly loved brother of May and Glyn, the late Percy and Andrea
and soulmate to Richard.
Due to current restrictions a
private service will take place at Heptonstall Parish Church on
Friday 25th September at 11am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Heartfelt thanks to the District Nurses and the Pallative Care and After-hours Community nursing Teams. Donations to May Stocks please to help fund a locally needed Syringe Driver used during Peter's treatment.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020