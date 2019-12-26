|
|
|
IVORY Philip Patrick On 10th December 2019,
peacefully at C.R.H, Philip,
aged 61 years of Siddal.
Beloved husband of Glennis.
A loving brother in law, uncle
and a dear friend to many.
Service at Park Wood
Crematorium Elland on Monday
30th December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to The
Samaritan's (Halifax Branch) c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
A box will be provided on the day.
Will friends accept this as the
only intimation and meet at
the Crematorium.
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019