|
|
|
CHICKEN PHYLLIS On November 26th, 2020, Phyllis, aged 86 years, passed away peacefully, at
her home in Queensbury, surrounded by her loving family. The dearly loved wife of
Jimmy, much loved mum of David and Judd, loving step mum of Julie, a dear daughter in law to Dorren, treasured grandma and great grandma, loving sister, sister in law and auntie and a dear friend to many. Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday, December 22nd at 3:45pm. Will family and close friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. By request family flowers only
please, if desired donations would be appreciated for Marie Curie Cancer Care, Maudsley Street, Bradford, BD3 9LE. A plate will be available at the service for this
purpose. All enquiries to H. Bates funeral directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020