GARNETT Rachel Elizabeth
(Née Quarmby) On Monday 30 th December 2019,
at The Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield,
Rachel aged 87 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Richard,
loving mother of Catherine, Libby
and Vicky and a devoted granny
and great-granny.

She will be sadly
missed by all her greater
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, HX5 9HZ on
Friday 31 st January at 12-00 noon.
By request, family flowers
only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given
for the benefit of
The Royal National
Lifeboat Institution.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family
Funeral Directors
Tel - 01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
