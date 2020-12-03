|
Barrett Raymond On 24th November 2020
in hospital of Hipperholme,
Raymond aged 78 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Joyce, dearly loved dad of Elaine and Craig,
a dear brother of Velma and the late Ken, dear father-in-law, devoted poppops, dear uncle
and good friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Wednesday
16th December 2020 at 1.40 pm.
Unfortunately due to present restrictions attendance inside the crematorium is by invitation only.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020