Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Barrett

Notice Condolences

Raymond Barrett Notice
Barrett Raymond On 24th November 2020
in hospital of Hipperholme,
Raymond aged 78 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Joyce, dearly loved dad of Elaine and Craig,
a dear brother of Velma and the late Ken, dear father-in-law, devoted poppops, dear uncle
and good friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Wednesday
16th December 2020 at 1.40 pm.
Unfortunately due to present restrictions attendance inside the crematorium is by invitation only.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -