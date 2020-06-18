Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Raymond Black

Raymond Black Notice
Black Raymond George
(Ray) Passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday 6th June 2020,
aged 83 years.
Brother of the late Ken and much loved dad to Angela, Rhona, Lisa, Kathryn, Vicky, Richard and Michael. Much loved grandad, great grandad, uncle, cousin and friend.
Missed by all.
Funeral at Park Wood, Elland, on Friday 26th June to be attended
by family and close friends
due to restrictions.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Guide Dogs
via Just Giving.
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/rhona-searle1
All enquiries to
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970
Published in Halifax Courier on June 18, 2020
