|
|
|
Brearley Raymond On February 19th 2020 at
Woodfield Grange, Raymond,
aged 78 years, late of Trimmingham.
The dearly loved husband of the
late Margaret, a much loved dad
of Amanda, Julie, Joanne and
Andrew, a dear father-in-law and
grandad of Jamie, Benjamin,
Sophie and Jacob, a dear brother
of Margaret and Samantha, a
dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Service and cremation will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium Elland
on Friday March 6th at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please by
request, but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
Tel: 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020