MOSES Raymond On July 17th 2020, peacefully in hospital, Raymond aged 87 years of Shelf.
The dearly loved husband of the late Pauline, much loved dad of Beverley, loving father in law of Paul, treasured grandad of Natalie and Carris, a dear uncle of Eric
and Allen and a loved and respected friend to many.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday, July 28th at 12noon. Will family and close friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Although Raymond did not suffer from Alzheimer's Bev & Paul request donations would be appreciated for Alzhemier's Society to support close family living with it. Postal donations to Unit 16, Park View Court,
St Paul's Road, Shipley, BD18 3DZ.
A plate will also be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to H.Bates Funeral Directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020