ELSTUB Raynor Raynor, suddenly passed away at home on 23rd December 2019
aged 76 years.
The dear brother of Marilyn, Valerie, Caroline, Janet and Elizebeth. A dear uncle,
nephew and cousin.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to the Salvation Army for the homeless c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
tel 01422 354094.
Please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020