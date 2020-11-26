Home

Renee Wilcock Notice
wilcock Renee On 22nd November 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Renee aged 93 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Bert, a much loved mum of Berenice and Howard, loving grandma of Jo-Anne, Louise, Lyndsey and Richard and a dear mum in law, great grandma, auntie and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A Private family funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 16th December at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
