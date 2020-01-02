|
|
|
APPLEYARD Richard Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 24th December 2019, aged 72 years.
Richard, the beloved husband of Linda, the much loved dad of Tony, Angela and Joane, a very dear brother to June, a loving
father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and uncle who will
be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Prostrate Cancer Appeal. Will friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327383.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020