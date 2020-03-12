|
|
|
Marsden Richard On Saturday February 29th, 2020,
at Calderdale Royal Hospital
aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Dilys, much loved dad of Susan, John and Chris, cherished and admired grandpa
and great grandpa.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Luddenden on Wednesday March 18th at 12.30 p.m. followed by committal at Park Wood, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request but donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020