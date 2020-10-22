|
WADE Richard Kenneth On October 16th 2020 at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a long illness, Richard aged 64 years of Willowfield. The dearly loved Son of Doris and the late Kenneth, a much loved Brother of Valerie, Hilary and John, a dear Brother-in-law, Nephew, Uncle, Great-Uncle and Cousin who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday November 5th.
No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Richard can be posted direct to either St Jude's Church or Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020