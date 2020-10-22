Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wade

Notice Condolences

Richard Wade Notice
WADE Richard Kenneth On October 16th 2020 at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a long illness, Richard aged 64 years of Willowfield. The dearly loved Son of Doris and the late Kenneth, a much loved Brother of Valerie, Hilary and John, a dear Brother-in-law, Nephew, Uncle, Great-Uncle and Cousin who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday November 5th.
No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Richard can be posted direct to either St Jude's Church or Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -