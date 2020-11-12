|
WADE Richard Kenneth The family of the late Richard wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks are extended to all staff at Bridge House, doctors and nursing staff at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for their care and kindness and grateful thanks go to the Rev'd Michelle Petch for her kind words and comforting service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020