CROMIE Rita It is with sadness we announce the passing of Rita Cromie on February 7, 2020 aged 87 years,
of Queensbury.
Wife of the late William Steven Cromie, loving mother of Paul, Steven, Philip, Susan and Vivian,
a loving grandma, great grandma, great great grandma,
loving sister of Brenda and the late Mavida, a dear mother-in-law
and good friend to many.
Service will be held at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Queensbury on Tuesday February 25, at 1:00 p.m. prior to cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Friends please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to Dementia Research.
A plate will be available at the church for this purpose.
Please wear bright
coloured clothes.
Enquiries to Joseph
A. Hey & Son Ltd.,
Tel 01274 571021 www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020