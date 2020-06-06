|
Hodgson (nee Highley) The family of the late Rita would like to send heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and pharmacy at The Boulevards Medical Practice who took great care of Rita for many years, to the palliative care team of nurses and carers who provided such warm,sincere care and to Gillian, Kevin and Caroline at Emotions Funeral Service for their kind help and support.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020