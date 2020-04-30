|
Lewis Rita Peacefully in hospital on 18th April 2020,
Rita aged 82 years.
The much loved and loving wife of the late Tony, cherished mum
of Debra, Donna and the late Tony and a dear mother in law of
Tim, Tim and Sue.
Adored grandma of Toni, Terri, Zack, Jaimme and Joshua and a special great grannie of ten.
A dear sister of Ann and Jim,
sister in law and aunty and a very good friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
A private family burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery,
Wainstalls on Monday 11th May at 2.00pm, but a memorial service
will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Rita's life.
Family flowers only please but donations for Overgate Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and may be forwarded directly to Overgate.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020