EDWARDS Robert David The family of
Robert David Edwards
wish to inform everyone that he passed away quite peacefully whilst a resident at
Woodleigh Care Home, Queensbury
on Friday 3rd April 2020.
Bobs' service will take place at 11am on Friday 24th April 2020
at Parkwood, Elland and due to restrictions in place re the Coronavirus it will be a private cremation with no attendees.
However a video link will be available details of which
can be obtained through
the funeral director.
Bob leaves a loving wife Brenda (Flossy) and daughter Lynette
and son in law Paul.
Family flowers only.
For enquiries or the
video link please call
Samson Bairstow & Sons, Queensbury 01274 882184
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
