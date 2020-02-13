Home

HOLROYD Robert Edward
(Bob) 31st January 2020.
Passed away peacefully at the Astley Grange Care Home,
Huddersfield, Bob, aged 82 years.
The much loved husband of
Joyce, caring father to David,
John and Stuart, also a proud
grandad, the beloved brother of
Irene and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 18th February at 1:15pm
at the Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations would be greatly
received for Parkinson's UK
in Bob's memory for which a
donation box will be available.
Any enquiries to the D.J. Screen
& Sons Funeral Home, Fartown
Tel 01484 452220.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
