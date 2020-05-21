|
Lumb Robert Michael Peacefully on 16th May 2020, of Greetland. Michael, loved and loving husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Jane, devoted grandad of Jack, brother of David, brother-in-law of Brenda, Brian and Joy, uncle to Paul, Beverley, David, Louise and Emily and a good friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Yorkshire Air Ambulance via their website.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020