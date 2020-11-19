Home

NORRIS ROBERT
(BOB) On 7th November 2020 peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
Bob, aged 87.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Pauline, much loved Dad of the late Susan and the late Ann, brilliant Grandad to Matthew, Nicholas, Kevin, Emma and the late Karen, proud Great Grandad to Adam, Lucas, Larry and Charlie and fond father-in-law of David and Stephen.
A private service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Bob may be made to The Samaritans Of Halifax And Calderdale, 29 Harrison Road, Halifax, HX1 2AF.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
