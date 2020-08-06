|
STOKER Robert On July 30th 2020, Robert (Bob), aged 90 years, of Bradshaw, passed away peacefully in hospital.
The dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved dad of Carol and David, a dear father in law of Rob and Shirley, treasured grandad and great grandad and a loved and respected friend to many.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at St John's The Evangelist
Church, Bradshaw on Friday, August 14th at 1.00 pm
followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Will family and close friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Please be advised a memorial service will be held at a later date for his many friends
and neighbours.
Family flowers only please,
If desired, donations would be appreciated for Parkinson's UK, Freepost RLUB-RSHA-KSET, London, SW1V 1EJ.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to H.Bates funeral directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020