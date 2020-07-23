Home

Tyas Robert (Bob) On Thursday 16 July at Calderdale Royal aged 82 years, Robert Tyas,
much loved husband of Margaret, beloved father to Gillian and Lesley and father in law to James and Chris; cherished grandad to Rosie, Ben, Daniel and Amy
and great grandad to Robin.
The family would like to send
special thanks to the staff on
Ward 6A at the Calderdale Royal.
Regretfully due to current
restrictions a private funeral service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020
