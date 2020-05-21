Home

ALLCOCK Roger Suddenly on 2nd May at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 77 years. Much loved Husband of Chris, devoted Father to Lucy and Tim,
a dear Grandpa to Matty and Joe and a dear friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held on 26th May at
Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date at Blackley Baptist Church, Elland.
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020
