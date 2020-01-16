Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Ronald Bowen Notice
BOWEN Ronald Peacefully after a long illness
Ronnie, aged 52 years,
passed away at Overgate Hospice surrounded by his family.
A devoted husband to Vicky,
a loving dad, a dear grandad
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Parkwood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 24th January 2020
at 2:15 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be
made in lieu to Overgate Hospice
or Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Services.
Tel 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
