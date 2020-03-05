Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
HEY Ronald On 24th February 2020, peacefully at Calderdale Retreat, Greetland, Ronald, aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Audrey, devoted Dad of Robert, John, Janet and the late Michael also a cherished Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother of Margaret and Brother-in-Law
of David.
Funeral service will be held at Cross Hills Methodist Church on Thursday 12th March at 12.30pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can friends please meet at church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
