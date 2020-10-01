|
helliwell Ronnie Peacefully on the 22nd September 2020 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Ronnie aged 88 years.
The much loved son of the late Arthur and Gertrude, loving brother of the late Joan, Annie, Winifred, Marjorie and Maureen and the dear uncle of Stephen, Linda, Michael, Julie and John. Also a great uncle of Debra, Jim, Andrew, Stephanie, Rebecca and Paul and a great great uncle of Beau and Emily.
Ronnie was a very good friend to many and will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday 9th October 2020 at 12 noon.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020