|
|
|
Walton (née McGivern)
Rose Ann Rose died peacefully in her
sleep at 95 years of age at
Summerfield House Care Home
on 18th April 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph Walton, dearly loved mother of Anne, Christine, Gail and the late Carole, Ralph and Clifford, a loving grandma, great grandma and
great great grandma, sister,
mother-in-law and aunt.
Rose will be sadly missed by all
her family, but from each and
every one of us we shared a
long life of happy memories.
A private family service will be held at The Halifax Chapel of Repose
on 7th May at 10:45am.
No flowers by request, but donations if desired, can be
posted to Alzheimer's Research UK, 3 Riverside Granta Park,
Cambridge, CB21 6AD.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020