Wharvell Rose Marie Peacefully on April 10th 2020
at Eagle Care Home,
Rose Marie, aged 82 years,
late of Sowerby Bridge.
Loved Wife of the late Kenneth,
a much loved and loving Mum
of the late Paul, a dear Grandma
of Sam and Lucy and a dear Auntie.
Donations in memory of
Rose Marie can be sent directly
to The Stroke Association,
240 City Road, London, EC1V 2PR.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road HX1 2JP
Tel: 01423 353970
Rest In Peace
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020