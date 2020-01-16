Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00
St Andrew's Methodist Church
Salterhebble Halifax
Rosemary Hoyle Notice
HOYLE Rosemary Anne Lewis On January 5th 2020, peacefully
at Summerfield House Care Home,
formerly of Rhodesia Avenue,
Rosemary, aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of 61 years to Tony, a much loved mum of Richard and Peter, a dear mother-in-law
of Sally and Helen and a devoted grandma of Henry, Imogen,
Fiona, James and Rachel.
Her funeral service will be held
at St Andrew's Methodist Church,
Salterhebble Halifax on Friday
January 24th at 11am followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please by
request, donations in lieu if
so desired may be given to
The Children's Society c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
